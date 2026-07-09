Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 249,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 190,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 233.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company's proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata's pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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