Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.29.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.83. 687,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,871. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.91. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $313.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share matched or slightly exceeded consensus expectations, while revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $3.95 billion. Combined Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also increased 24%, supported by 6% organic growth and acquisitions. AJG Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss on Higher Expenses

Adjusted earnings of matched or slightly exceeded consensus expectations, while revenue rose approximately to about $3.95 billion. Combined Brokerage and Risk Management revenue also increased 24%, supported by 6% organic growth and acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their price targets after the report. Truist lifted its target to $265 from $225 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $271 from $261 with a Market Perform rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although neither firm currently recommends buying the shares. Arthur J. Gallagher Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Analysts raised their price targets after the report. Truist lifted its target to $265 from $225 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $271 from $261 with a Market Perform rating. The revisions indicate improved earnings expectations, although neither firm currently recommends buying the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Gallagher repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for approximately $170 million during the quarter and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, offering ongoing shareholder returns but limited near-term support for the stock.

Gallagher repurchased roughly 900,000 shares for approximately $170 million during the quarter and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, offering ongoing shareholder returns but limited near-term support for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below the roughly $4.01 billion analyst estimate, with higher expenses and lower interest income weighing on results. Reported net income declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier, while diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.25 from $1.40, despite the stronger adjusted EPS figure. Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 Revenue Rises to $3.96 Billion

Revenue came in below the roughly $4.01 billion analyst estimate, with higher expenses and lower interest income weighing on results. Reported net income declined to $324 million from $368 million a year earlier, while diluted GAAP EPS fell to $1.25 from $1.40, despite the stronger adjusted EPS figure. Negative Sentiment: Investors had already been concerned that acquisitions were masking slower underlying growth across the insurance-brokerage sector. Gallagher’s 6% organic growth was solid, but the revenue miss and expense pressure appear to have overshadowed the headline growth and earnings performance.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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