Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Purchases $247,693.92 in Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $247,693.92. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,329,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,082,630.10. The trade was a 0.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,824 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $208,031.76.

On Friday, July 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,319 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $412,776.81.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $596,404.80.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,298.77.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:ARTV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 360,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artiva Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artiva Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Artiva Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here