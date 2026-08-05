Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 513,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 828,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Arvinas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arvinas from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Arvinas alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arvinas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.92. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $46,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,445.12. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $402,649. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Arvinas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arvinas reported second-quarter EPS of $2.58 , far above the consensus expectation for a loss of $0.37, while revenue reached $249.7 million versus estimates of $60.71 million. Revenue increased more than 1,000% year over year, providing a significant earnings and cash-flow catalyst. Arvinas second-quarter earnings report

Arvinas reported second-quarter EPS of , far above the consensus expectation for a loss of $0.37, while revenue reached versus estimates of $60.71 million. Revenue increased more than 1,000% year over year, providing a significant earnings and cash-flow catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company secured regulatory approval for VEPPANU , described as the first approved PROTAC protein degrader, and completed an out-licensing transaction with Rigel Pharmaceuticals. These milestones could validate Arvinas’ technology and create future royalty or milestone opportunities. Arvinas second-quarter corporate update

The company secured regulatory approval for , described as the first approved PROTAC protein degrader, and completed an out-licensing transaction with Rigel Pharmaceuticals. These milestones could validate Arvinas’ technology and create future royalty or milestone opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Arvinas expects to report clinical data from three Phase 1 programs—ARV-393, ARV-102 and ARV-027—over the next 12 months. It also presented preclinical data for ARV-6723, a potential treatment aimed at overcoming immune-checkpoint resistance in solid tumors. Arvinas Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Arvinas expects to report clinical data from three Phase 1 programs—ARV-393, ARV-102 and ARV-027—over the next 12 months. It also presented preclinical data for ARV-6723, a potential treatment aimed at overcoming immune-checkpoint resistance in solid tumors. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels and signaling confidence in Arvinas’ pipeline and commercial prospects. BTIG Arvinas rating

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels and signaling confidence in Arvinas’ pipeline and commercial prospects. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded ARVN from “overweight” to “equal weight,” likely limiting enthusiasm after the recent rally and reflecting a more cautious view of valuation or execution risk.

Wells Fargo downgraded from “overweight” to “equal weight,” likely limiting enthusiasm after the recent rally and reflecting a more cautious view of valuation or execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, Arvinas remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and return on equity; analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $2.82 per share. The outsized revenue figure may also be less recurring because it was associated with licensing and milestone activity.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company's stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,780,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 154.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,486,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 903,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 885,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 469.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,207,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 995,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $2.95. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 247.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1014.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Arvinas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arvinas wasn't on the list.

While Arvinas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here