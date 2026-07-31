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Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Arxis logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Arxis’s price target to $50 from $46 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating; the new target implies 8.32% downside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 10 Buy ratings and two Hold ratings, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $50 average price target.
  • Arxis shares rose 11.4% to $54.54, near their 52-week high, after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.28 versus the expected loss of $0.07 and revenue of $500.73 million, up 25% year over year.
  • Interested in Arxis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.32% from the company's current price.

ARXS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arxis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arxis in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Arxis in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arxis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arxis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARXS

Arxis Trading Up 11.4%

ARXS stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 922,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,949. Arxis has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.65.

Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $500.73 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components engineered for cutting-edge performance in extreme environments. Leveraging significant intellectual property (“IP”) and world-class engineering capabilities, we design and deliver innovative solutions that address some of our customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is the result of a deliberate and disciplined strategy executed by our sponsor, Arcline, and the Arxis management team to create a purpose-built, cohesive business through targeted acquisitions with similar product and end market characteristics.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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