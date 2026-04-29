ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

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ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $83.20.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

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