Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $430.2140 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $252.05 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $163.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $244.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $95,120. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $166,367,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,931 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $357,645,000 after acquiring an additional 880,836 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5,803.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,886 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 216,526 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 180,564 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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