Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Ascentage Pharma Group International - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.4286.

AAPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. China Intl Cap upgraded Ascentage Pharma Group International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AAPG alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPG opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,345 shares of the company's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate programmed cell death pathways, including the Bcl‐2 family and the MDM2–p53 axis. Its pipeline features orally bioavailable inhibitors such as APG-2575, a selective Bcl-2 inhibitor, and APG-115, a potent MDM2 antagonist, both aimed at reactivating apoptosis in cancer cells across hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2008 by biotechnology entrepreneur Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ascentage Pharma Group International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascentage Pharma Group International wasn't on the list.

While Ascentage Pharma Group International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here