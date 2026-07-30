ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

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Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASM International

ASM International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASM International this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASM International forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with the midpoint broadly in line with consensus and supported by strong AI-infrastructure demand. ASM International forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates on AI demand

ASM International forecast third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with the midpoint broadly in line with consensus and supported by strong AI-infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: The company said strong bookings, customer visibility and continued AI-related orders should help push revenue beyond its prior 2027 target range, signaling sustained demand for its chipmaking equipment. Chip-Equipment Supplier ASM International Lifts Sales Outlook as AI Fuels Orders

The company said strong bookings, customer visibility and continued AI-related orders should help push revenue beyond its prior 2027 target range, signaling sustained demand for its chipmaking equipment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from “hold” to “strong-buy,” providing an additional favorable analyst signal. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded ASM International from “hold” to “strong-buy,” providing an additional favorable analyst signal. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $6.92, narrowly above the $6.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.14 billion fell slightly short of the $1.15 billion forecast. The small earnings beat offered limited relief because sales growth remains the key focus for AI-exposed equipment suppliers. ASM International quarterly earnings

Quarterly EPS was $6.92, narrowly above the $6.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.14 billion fell slightly short of the $1.15 billion forecast. The small earnings beat offered limited relief because sales growth remains the key focus for AI-exposed equipment suppliers. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell sharply after the company’s longer-term revenue guidance, while higher than previously indicated, failed to meet investors’ aggressive expectations. The tepid response highlights valuation and execution concerns amid the AI-spending boom. ASM International Shares Slump After Guidance Underwhelms

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $815.01 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $463.86 and a 1-year high of $1,248.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,058.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.99.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts expect that ASM International will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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