ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,504.3750.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 1.1%

ASML stock opened at $1,476.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML has a twelve month low of $614.06 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,399.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,225.75. The stock has a market cap of $580.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here