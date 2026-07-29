ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 2% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,530.64 and last traded at $1,550.69. 2,506,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,910,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,582.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts view the selloff as excessive. Bank of America reportedly considers China’s emerging immersion DUV capability a limited near-term financial risk and maintains a bullish view, while other analysts see substantial upside based on continued investment in AI, advanced chips and memory manufacturing. ASML Stock Keeps Sliding On China’s Latest Chip Advance

Bank of America reportedly considers China’s emerging immersion DUV capability a limited near-term financial risk and maintains a bullish view, while other analysts see substantial upside based on continued investment in AI, advanced chips and memory manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: ASML retains a major technology advantage. China’s domestically produced tools are focused on immersion deep-ultraviolet lithography, while ASML remains the only commercial supplier of the more advanced extreme-ultraviolet systems used for leading-edge chips. Chinese alternatives are therefore not viewed as an immediate threat to ASML’s core EUV franchise. Threat Out of China Creeps Up on ASML

China’s domestically produced tools are focused on immersion deep-ultraviolet lithography, while ASML remains the only commercial supplier of the more advanced extreme-ultraviolet systems used for leading-edge chips. Chinese alternatives are therefore not viewed as an immediate threat to ASML’s core EUV franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Operating fundamentals remain strong. ASML recently raised its 2026 outlook, and demand connected to AI chip production remains robust. Its latest reported quarter included $10.64 billion of revenue and $8.65 in earnings per share, supporting the view that the current pressure is driven more by risk reassessment than by weak execution. Explainer: ASML printers key for the AI chip boom

ASML recently raised its 2026 outlook, and demand connected to AI chip production remains robust. Its latest reported quarter included $10.64 billion of revenue and $8.65 in earnings per share, supporting the view that the current pressure is driven more by risk reassessment than by weak execution. Negative Sentiment: China has reportedly begun mass-producing homegrown immersion DUV tools. The development could eventually reduce ASML’s sales to Chinese chipmakers, an important market for its less advanced systems, particularly as U.S. export restrictions already limit access to ASML’s top-tier equipment. Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools

The development could eventually reduce ASML’s sales to Chinese chipmakers, an important market for its less advanced systems, particularly as U.S. export restrictions already limit access to ASML’s top-tier equipment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation has become a concern. After a roughly 124% gain over the past year, investors are questioning whether AI-related demand is already reflected in ASML’s share price. A premium valuation leaves the stock vulnerable to further profit-taking if China competition or AI spending expectations worsen. Has ASML Holding Priced In Too Much AI Demand?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,761.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is 33.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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