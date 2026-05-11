ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target indicates a potential upside of 146.07% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 352.67.

Get ASOS alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOS

ASOS Trading Up 12.1%

LON ASC opened at GBX 243.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 206.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 375.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.63.

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (109.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of GBX 111.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASOS will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ASOS

In related news, insider William Barker bought 1,627,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 per share, with a total value of £3,825,078.55. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASOS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASOS wasn't on the list.

While ASOS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here