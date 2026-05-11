ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading Up 10.3% - Time to Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.44 and last traded at GBX 240. Approximately 8,523,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,893,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 352.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASC

ASOS Stock Up 11.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £289.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22.

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (109.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 111.60 billion for the quarter. ASOS had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. Analysts expect that ASOS Plc will post 12.4165252 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Barker purchased 1,627,693 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 per share, for a total transaction of £3,825,078.55. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

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