Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.9375.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 48.64%.The firm had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.240--0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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