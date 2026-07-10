Assa Abloy (ASAZY) to Announce Earnings on Friday

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $4.1070 billion for the quarter.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Assa Abloy had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect Assa Abloy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Assa Abloy Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY opened at $17.17 on Friday. Assa Abloy has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Assa Abloy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Assa Abloy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Assa Abloy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Assa Abloy

About Assa Abloy

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company's product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

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