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AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AST SpaceMobile is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Monday’s market close, August 10. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.315 per share and revenue of approximately $34.98 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, reporting a $0.66 per-share loss versus the $0.23 consensus estimate and $14.73 million in revenue, despite 1,952.2% year-over-year growth.
  • ASTS shares recently traded at $62.51, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and an $87.60 price target; insiders have sold nearly $9.75 million of stock over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in AST SpaceMobile? Here are five stocks we like better.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3150) per share and revenue of $34.9780 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. 2,380,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,175,969. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 2.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

Earnings History for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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