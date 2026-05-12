AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 11.6% Following Weak Earnings

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $69.92 and last traded at $72.96. 32,671,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 16,039,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.55.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $83.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $116,397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,980,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $422,180. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,080,000 shares of company stock worth $274,452,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 4,190.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 11.6%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 2.60.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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