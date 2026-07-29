AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $53.03. Approximately 12,342,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 18,383,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

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Key Stories Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded ASTS to “sector perform” from “sector underperform,” citing the company’s partnerships and upcoming satellite launches as potential growth catalysts. However, the firm’s $50.80 price target remains below the stock’s recent trading level, limiting the bullish impact. Scotiabank ASTS rating update

citing the company’s partnerships and upcoming satellite launches as potential growth catalysts. However, the firm’s $50.80 price target remains below the stock’s recent trading level, limiting the bullish impact. Positive Sentiment: AST SpaceMobile scheduled the launch of BlueBird satellites 11, 12 and 13 for August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral. The mission is an important step toward expanding network capacity and advancing commercial service. AST SpaceMobile BlueBird launch announcement

aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral. The mission is an important step toward expanding network capacity and advancing commercial service. Positive Sentiment: Vodafone said the AST partnership is “definitely” worthwhile and is targeting an early-2027 U.K. beta launch, providing additional validation and a potential path to initial service revenue. Vodafone AST partnership update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 over the last three months. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vodafone Ventures Ltd bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $397,413,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $198,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,488,180 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,661,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,199 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,269,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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