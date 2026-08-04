AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 10.7% - Here's Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $70.31. Approximately 19,471,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,257,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

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AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 10.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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