Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 139,951 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $786,465,269.28. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total transaction of $20,723,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.35. 5,600,886 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,509. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.99. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after purchasing an additional 480,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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