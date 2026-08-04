Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$560.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.3 million.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $40.62 on Tuesday, reaching $361.67. 9,883,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,916. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.18. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.85 million. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at $786,465,269.28. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after purchasing an additional 480,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,713,000 after purchasing an additional 720,844 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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