Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 11.1% Higher - What's Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $367.88 and last traded at $367.47. 5,666,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,563,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,075,913.29. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 98.7% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 105,270 shares of the company's stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, E20 Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $33,310,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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