Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading 3.8% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $208.36 and last traded at $207.35. 5,246,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,385,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.79.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.8%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $1,787,484.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,069,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,929,560.30. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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