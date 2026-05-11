Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.8571.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Astrana Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Astrana Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Astrana Health alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astrana Health

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Astrana Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 4,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company's stock.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $965.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.86%.Astrana Health's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrana Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astrana Health beat first-quarter sales expectations, reporting revenue of $965.1 million versus the $949.2 million consensus, while EPS came in at $0.74, well above the $0.29 estimate. Revenue also rose 55.6% year over year, signaling strong operating momentum. Article title

Astrana Health beat first-quarter sales expectations, reporting revenue of $965.1 million versus the $949.2 million consensus, while EPS came in at $0.74, well above the $0.29 estimate. Revenue also rose 55.6% year over year, signaling strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion was issued near Wall Street expectations, which can support confidence that growth remains intact. Article title

The company’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $3.8 billion to $4.1 billion was issued near Wall Street expectations, which can support confidence that growth remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on ASTH to $41 from $30 and kept a buy rating, while BTIG Research lifted its target to $50 from $40 and also reiterated a buy rating. Those moves suggest analysts see more upside after the earnings beat.

Needham & Company raised its price target on ASTH to $41 from $30 and kept a buy rating, while BTIG Research lifted its target to $50 from $40 and also reiterated a buy rating. Those moves suggest analysts see more upside after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the earnings call transcript and presentation, which may provide additional detail on margins, guidance, and the company’s growth strategy.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astrana Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrana Health wasn't on the list.

While Astrana Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here