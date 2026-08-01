Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Astrazeneca alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC cut Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Down 0.9%

AZN stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. Astrazeneca has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 17.02%.The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astrazeneca will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Astrazeneca in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here