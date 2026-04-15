Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 950 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATYM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,090 price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 955.

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Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

ATYM stock traded down GBX 11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 798. 679,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 861.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 802.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.52. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 347 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market under the symbol "ATYM". Atalaya's operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

Further Reading

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