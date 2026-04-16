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Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,075 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Atalaya Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target for Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,125 to GBX 1,075 and kept a "sector perform" rating, with the new target implying roughly a 34.8% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (three Buy, one Hold) with an average target of GBX 955, while the stock trades near GBX 797.50 and has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E of 13.68.
  • Atalaya is a European copper producer operating the Proyecto Riotinto complex (15 Mtpa plant) in Spain and holds regional projects such as Proyecto Touro and Ossa Morena, but carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,125 to GBX 1,075 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 950 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,090 price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 955.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATYM

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM opened at GBX 797.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 347 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.06.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market under the symbol "ATYM". Atalaya's operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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