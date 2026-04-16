Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,075 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,125 to GBX 1,075 in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 950 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,090 price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 955.

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Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM opened at GBX 797.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 347 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.06.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya's shares trade on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market under the symbol "ATYM". Atalaya's operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

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