Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $369.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVIR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,294 shares of the company's stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 731,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,223 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 312,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 132,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company's stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics targeting RNA viruses. The company's lead program, AT-527, is a direct-acting nucleotide prodrug licensed from Roche and is being evaluated as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In addition to its COVID-19 efforts, Atea's pipeline includes other small-molecule candidates for hepatitis C virus and emerging RNA pathogens, leveraging its proprietary nucleotide chemistry platform to address significant unmet medical needs in infectious diseases.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Atea operates research laboratories in the Greater Boston area and conducts clinical studies across North America, Europe and parts of Asia.

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