Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Ategrity Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Ategrity Specialty Stock Down 1.1%

ASIC opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. Ategrity Specialty has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Ategrity Specialty had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 19.75%.The business had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ategrity Specialty will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ategrity Specialty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ategrity Specialty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ategrity Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Ategrity Specialty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ategrity Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ategrity Specialty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ategrity Specialty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ategrity Specialty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ategrity Specialty by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the company's stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ategrity Specialty by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,891 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ategrity Specialty by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ategrity Specialty by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,601 shares of the company's stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ategrity Specialty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,644 shares of the company's stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,254 shares during the period.

About Ategrity Specialty

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ategrity Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ategrity Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ategrity Specialty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here