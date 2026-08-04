Athabasca Oil Corporation Acquires 39,500 Shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$412,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 950,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$9,928,545. This trade represents a 4.34% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 38,100 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,813.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 38,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,731.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 37,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.85 per share, with a total value of C$406,875.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 37,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$419,625.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 36,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,432.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,972.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.47 per share, with a total value of C$417,753.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 43,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.41 per share, with a total value of C$452,835.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 47,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,421.00.

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Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE:ATH traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,296,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,608. Athabasca Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$306.54 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Athabasca Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Athabasca Oil insider trading information

The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were made at an average price of approximately C$10.68 per share, above the recently cited C$10.08 trading level. This provides a reference point for investor sentiment but does not guarantee that the stock will recover, particularly as ATH remains below its 50-day moving average and well below its 52-week high.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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