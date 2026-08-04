Athabasca Oil Corporation Buys 36,800 Shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 791,800 shares in the company, valued at C$8,701,882. This represents a 4.87% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 38,100 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.73 per share, with a total value of C$408,813.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 38,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$419,731.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 37,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.85 per share, with a total value of C$406,875.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 37,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,625.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.38 per share, with a total value of C$408,972.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.47 per share, with a total value of C$417,753.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$412,775.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 43,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.41 per share, with a total value of C$452,835.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 47,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,421.00.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts: Sign Up

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 2.7%

ATH traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.08. 1,296,208 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,608. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$5.57 and a one year high of C$12.86.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$306.54 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Athabasca Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Athabasca Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Athabasca Oil insider trading information

The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were made at an average price of approximately C$10.68 per share, above the recently cited C$10.08 trading level. This provides a reference point for investor sentiment but does not guarantee that the stock will recover, particularly as ATH remains below its 50-day moving average and well below its 52-week high.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Desjardins set a C$12.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Athabasca Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Athabasca Oil wasn't on the list.

While Athabasca Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here