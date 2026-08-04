Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Acquires 38,100 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 38,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.73 per share, with a total value of C$408,813.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 641,300 shares in the company, valued at C$6,881,149. This trade represents a 6.32% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 38,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,731.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 37,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,875.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 37,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,625.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 36,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.99 per share, with a total value of C$404,432.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.56 per share, with a total value of C$417,120.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,972.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,753.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$412,775.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 43,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,835.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 47,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,421.00.

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Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATH traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.08. 1,296,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,608. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of C$306.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Key Athabasca Oil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Athabasca Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Athabasca Oil insider trading information

The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were made at an average price of approximately C$10.68 per share, above the recently cited C$10.08 trading level. This provides a reference point for investor sentiment but does not guarantee that the stock will recover, particularly as ATH remains below its 50-day moving average and well below its 52-week high.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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