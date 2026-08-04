Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 39,500 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.56 per share, with a total value of C$417,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 831,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$8,778,528. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 38,100 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,813.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 38,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,731.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 37,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.85 per share, with a total value of C$406,875.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 37,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,625.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 36,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.99 per share, with a total value of C$404,432.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 39,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,972.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 39,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$417,753.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 39,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$412,775.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 43,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,835.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 47,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,421.00.

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Athabasca Oil Trading Down 2.7%

TSE ATH traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.08. 1,296,208 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,608. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$306.54 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ATH

Key Headlines Impacting Athabasca Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting Athabasca Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Athabasca Oil insider trading information

The insider’s direct ownership increased from 641,300 to 993,600 shares, a gain of roughly 55% over the reported transactions. Repeated purchases—rather than a single trade—may indicate confidence in Athabasca Oil’s valuation and outlook, potentially supporting the stock after its recent decrease. Neutral Sentiment: The purchases were made at an average price of approximately C$10.68 per share, above the recently cited C$10.08 trading level. This provides a reference point for investor sentiment but does not guarantee that the stock will recover, particularly as ATH remains below its 50-day moving average and well below its 52-week high.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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