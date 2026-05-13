Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $65,780.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,895.96. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,098 shares of company stock valued at $514,822. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 710.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 518 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Atkore Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE ATKR opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.67. Atkore has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $714.18 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.Atkore's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Atkore's payout ratio is presently -36.87%.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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