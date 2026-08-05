Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $879.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $909.06 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.400-8.500 EPS.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1%

ATO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. 1,279,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $192.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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