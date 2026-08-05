Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,906. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.46 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $155.56 and a 52 week high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $879.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.06 million. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 625.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 203.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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