Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This represents a 8.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $232,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,131. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock worth $242,830,000 after buying an additional 596,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company's stock worth $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,635,000 after acquiring an additional 504,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,088,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

ATMU traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,726. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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