Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATAT shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CLSA started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.20 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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