AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at UBS Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital raised AtriCure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

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AtriCure Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.72 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,586.45. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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