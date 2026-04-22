AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

AT&T stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,565,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,737,000 after buying an additional 190,109 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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