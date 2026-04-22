Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FY2026 EPS guidance: AT&T issued guidance of 2.250–2.350 EPS for FY2026, essentially in line with the consensus estimate of 2.30.
  • Q1 beat and subscriber momentum: Q1 results beat expectations (EPS $0.57 vs. $0.55; revenue $31.51B vs. $31.29B) and AT&T added 584,000 consumer and business internet subscribers, with stronger wireless‑+‑fiber bundling (≈45% of advanced home internet customers also taking AT&T wireless) supporting management's outlook and capital return plans.
  • Dividend and valuation: AT&T declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 (annualized $1.11, yield ~4.3%); the stock trades at a P/E of 8.5 with an average analyst target of about $30.74 (Moderate Buy consensus).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9%

AT&T stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,565,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,737,000 after buying an additional 190,109 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Nanotech (4 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines