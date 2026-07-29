AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 2.8% - What's Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.9640. 77,366,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 51,628,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: 5G spectrum acquisition strengthens network capacity. AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion purchase of EchoStar wireless licenses, adding about 50 MHz of nationwide spectrum—30 MHz of 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum. The assets cover virtually every U.S. market and should improve 5G speed, capacity and coverage. AT&T reiterated its existing financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. AT&T closes $23 billion deal to acquire spectrum from EchoStar

AT&T completed its approximately $23 billion purchase of EchoStar wireless licenses, adding about 50 MHz of nationwide spectrum—30 MHz of 3.45 GHz mid-band and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum. The assets cover virtually every U.S. market and should improve 5G speed, capacity and coverage. AT&T reiterated its existing financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. Positive Sentiment: Internet Air adoption is accelerating. AT&T’s 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers, with the second million added in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, highlighting the potential for bundled-service retention and revenue growth. AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers in Almost Half the Time

AT&T’s 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers, with the second million added in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, highlighting the potential for bundled-service retention and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing partnership shows operational innovation. AT&T and D-Wave expanded their network-optimization collaboration, reportedly reducing a task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. While not yet a major financial driver, the project could improve network planning and efficiency. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T and D-Wave expanded their network-optimization collaboration, reportedly reducing a task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. While not yet a major financial driver, the project could improve network planning and efficiency. Positive Sentiment: One analyst modestly raised its earnings forecast. Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.33 from $2.32, close to the approximately $2.34 consensus forecast.

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.33 from $2.32, close to the approximately $2.34 consensus forecast. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T’s spectrum investment should support its competitive position, but management did not increase its financial guidance, leaving investors focused on how quickly the new assets generate returns.

AT&T’s spectrum investment should support its competitive position, but management did not increase its financial guidance, leaving investors focused on how quickly the new assets generate returns. Negative Sentiment: The $23 billion purchase increases financial pressure. The substantial commitment may raise concerns about leverage, capital-allocation flexibility and the time required to earn an attractive return, particularly as AT&T’s shares remain below their 200-day moving average.

The substantial commitment may raise concerns about leverage, capital-allocation flexibility and the time required to earn an attractive return, particularly as AT&T’s shares remain below their 200-day moving average. Negative Sentiment: The stock has decreased despite the strong Internet Air subscriber update, suggesting investors may be prioritizing the acquisition’s cost and execution risks over its longer-term network benefits.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,629,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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