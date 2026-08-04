AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.3410. 55,130,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 51,691,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Argus reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after buying an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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