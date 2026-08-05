AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.0670. Approximately 65,236,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 51,710,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: New kids’ tablet launch may support customer engagement. AT&T introduced the amiGO Jr. Tab 2, an upgraded child-focused tablet operating on its 5G network and priced at $4.99 per month for 36 months. The product could help AT&T attract and retain family customers, although its direct financial impact is likely modest. AT&T's Exclusive Kids Device Line Gets an Upgrade with the New amiGO Jr. Tab 2

AT&T introduced the amiGO Jr. Tab 2, an upgraded child-focused tablet operating on its 5G network and priced at $4.99 per month for 36 months. The product could help AT&T attract and retain family customers, although its direct financial impact is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a new international debt offering. The company sold euro- and sterling-denominated global notes, increasing funding flexibility and supporting refinancing needs. However, additional borrowing is a consideration for investors given AT&T’s already significant debt load. AT&T boosts European funding with new debt issuance

The company sold euro- and sterling-denominated global notes, increasing funding flexibility and supporting refinancing needs. However, additional borrowing is a consideration for investors given AT&T’s already significant debt load. Neutral Sentiment: Wireless carriers are collaborating on stronger mobile authentication. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile enabled Glide.id’s SIM-anchored cryptographic authentication technology to combat AI-driven fraud. The initiative could improve trust in mobile identity services, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term revenue. AT&T Teams Up With Verizon And T Mobile On Glide.id Security

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile enabled Glide.id’s SIM-anchored cryptographic authentication technology to combat AI-driven fraud. The initiative could improve trust in mobile identity services, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: SpaceX plans to expand Starlink into a full mobile service. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the company intends to combine Starlink satellites with ground-based infrastructure, potentially turning Starlink Mobile into a direct wireless competitor. Investors are concerned about customer losses, pricing pressure and higher network investment requirements for AT&T. SpaceX plans terrestrial mobile network to rival AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 1.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here