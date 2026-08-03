AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.4% - What's Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 53,801,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 51,680,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after buying an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,109,443,000 after buying an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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