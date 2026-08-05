Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Trading 11.5% Higher - Here's Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $64.41. Approximately 212,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 977,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.27.

View Our Latest Report on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. On average, analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 437,765 shares in the company, valued at $28,432,836.75. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 19,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,240,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 390,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,480,664.44. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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