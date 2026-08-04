Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.40.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock worth $1,666,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 44,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock worth $675,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company's stock valued at $884,884,000 after acquiring an additional 952,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company's stock valued at $552,994,000 after acquiring an additional 950,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,103,376 shares of the software company's stock valued at $503,521,000 after acquiring an additional 936,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ADSK opened at $234.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $233.01. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $185.50 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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