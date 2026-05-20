Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autoliv's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Autoliv's payout ratio is 37.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,617,607.90. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,124 shares of company stock worth $2,698,873. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 59.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 24.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,361 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company's stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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