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Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Avanos Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Avanos Medical shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday, trading as high as $24.87 and closing near that level at $24.8650.
  • Recent analyst commentary has been mixed to bearish, with multiple firms downgrading the stock and MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Sell”.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, posting $0.22 EPS versus $0.16 expected and $182.2 million in revenue, up 8.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.8650, with a volume of 31182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avanos Medical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 969.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company's stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company's products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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