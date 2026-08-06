Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1683 per share and revenue of $638.6090 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.22 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 124.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,810.45. The trade was a 37.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 2,419,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $19,376,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,112,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,998,105.23. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock worth $215,555,910. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAH

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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