AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get AvePoint alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that AvePoint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $67,598.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 809,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,211.84. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 933.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AvePoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AvePoint wasn't on the list.

While AvePoint currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here